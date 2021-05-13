No, California, you don't need to stock up on gasoline

California motorists have seen an uptick at the pump, but fuel analysts say the state has plenty of gasoline — and there's no reason for drivers to make a run on service stations to fill up, as seen in Southeast in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.

"Colonial has got nothing to do with California," said David Hackett, president of Stillwater Associates, a transportation energy consulting company in Irvine. "There's plenty of gas out here in California."

Inventories for gasoline in the western region that include California are down compared to this time last year but that is to be expected because of the early days of 2020's stay-at-home orders that led to empty freeways and a dramatic drop in gas consumption, when millions stopped commuting to work and school.

But even as traffic in some areas has returned to something resembling pre-pandemic levels, gasoline stock in the West is above the normal, five-year range, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The story is quite different, though, in the South and along the Atlantic Coast, in the wake of the hack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline. A frenzied run on gas stations made the fuel shortage worse in those states.