North Bay authorities search for abducted toddler

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Monday is asking the public's help in finding a missing toddler believed to have been kidnapped by a non-custodial parent.

Two-year-old Makenzie Privitt is described as White and was wearing a pink shirt, black pants, and pink shoes. The girl was allegedly taken by her mother from her grandmother's house, the sheriff's office said.

The toddler had been placed in the custody of the grandmother and was not supposed to be with her mother, Shelby Privitt, according to the sheriff.

Shelby Privitt is described as White, 20 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes, and last seen wearing a brown shirt and jeans.

The mother and the child were last seen walking east on Highway 12 toward Santa Rosa.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a kidnapping. Anyone who sees the girl and her mother is asked contact the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office immediately at 707-565-2121.

