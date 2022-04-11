North Bay police search for missing woman who may have been at Mount Tamalpais on Sunday

Mill Valley police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 62-year-old woman who may have been hiking on a Mt. Tamalpais trail on Sunday.
Jennifer Aranson, described as White, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 122 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes, police said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
She was last heard from on Sunday afternoon, and possibly was walking on a trail on Mt. Tam somewhere between West Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley and Madrone Avenue in Larkspur.
Authorities said she may have been driving a White Toyota Sienna van with California plates 7NUV483.
Anyone who has seen Aranson, knows where she is located is, or has seen her van is asked to call the Mill Valley Police Department at (415) 389-4100.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Two Sonoma County residents were arrested in American Canyon after an attempt to run down a woman with a car, police reported.
A Napa man arrested illegally sold vape cartridges containing marijuana and nicotine to local middle school-age students, police said.
A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was run over by her own car on Highway 29 in south Napa, police reported.
The three arrests resulted from a stabbing near Old Soscol Way and Trancas Street, according to police.
Napa Police announced the recovery of about $4,000 worth of goods stolen from the Kohl’s department store in downtown Napa.