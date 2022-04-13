 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Northern Californian dogs at risk for fatal fish-related disease. Look out for these symptoms

  • 0

Dogs living in Northern California are at risk for Salmon Poisoning Disease, a potentially fatal condition that kills 90% of dogs that show symptoms, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

In a recent statement from the state department, officials reminded Northern California dog owners to protect their pet against the disease seen only in dogs after the consumption of certain types of raw or cold-smoked fish infected with Neorickettsia helminthoeca.

The bacteria-like organism, found in smoked fish like trout and salmon, is transmitted by the parasitic flatworm or "fluke." The parasitic flatworm naturally occurs in Northern California water.

If caught in time, the disease is treatable, according to the department's statement. If untreated, death usually occurs within two weeks of your dog eating the infected fish.

Here's what you need to know about how to protect your furry friend against Salmon Poisoning Disease, what symptoms to look out for and what to do if you suspect or know your dog is in danger, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:

People are also reading…

How can I protect my dog?

To protect your pet, keep them away from salmon, steelhead, trout and any other freshwater fish carcasses. The parasite can't survive in cooked fish.

What to do if you think your dog ate raw fish

If your dog has eaten raw fish, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife suggests monitoring your dog closely and watching for signs of the disease.

Symptoms may include the following:

• Rise in body temperature

• Loss of appetite

• Vomiting, diarrhea

• Listlessness (having little or no interest in anything)

• Rapid weight loss

If your dog shows symptoms of Salmon Poisoning Disease, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends you take your dog to the veterinarian.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento last weekend and that it was gang-related violence. The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men. Six people were killed in the bloodshed and 12 were wounded. The injured include two brothers who have been taken into custody in connection with the massacre. No one has been charged with homicide yet. At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Authorities credit evidence and tips provided by the public for their break in the investigation.

North Bay authorities search for abducted toddler

North Bay authorities search for abducted toddler

Two-year-old Makenzie Privitt is described as White and was wearing a pink shirt, black pants, and pink shoes. The girl was allegedly taken by her mother from her grandmother's house, the sheriff's office said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Hill could be the 'epicenter' of another COVID outbreak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News