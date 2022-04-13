Northern Californian dogs at risk for fatal fish-related disease. Look out for these symptoms

Dogs living in Northern California are at risk for Salmon Poisoning Disease, a potentially fatal condition that kills 90% of dogs that show symptoms, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

In a recent statement from the state department, officials reminded Northern California dog owners to protect their pet against the disease seen only in dogs after the consumption of certain types of raw or cold-smoked fish infected with Neorickettsia helminthoeca.

The bacteria-like organism, found in smoked fish like trout and salmon, is transmitted by the parasitic flatworm or "fluke." The parasitic flatworm naturally occurs in Northern California water.

If caught in time, the disease is treatable, according to the department's statement. If untreated, death usually occurs within two weeks of your dog eating the infected fish.

Here's what you need to know about how to protect your furry friend against Salmon Poisoning Disease, what symptoms to look out for and what to do if you suspect or know your dog is in danger, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:

How can I protect my dog?

To protect your pet, keep them away from salmon, steelhead, trout and any other freshwater fish carcasses. The parasite can't survive in cooked fish.

What to do if you think your dog ate raw fish

If your dog has eaten raw fish, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife suggests monitoring your dog closely and watching for signs of the disease.

Symptoms may include the following:

• Rise in body temperature

• Loss of appetite

• Vomiting, diarrhea

• Listlessness (having little or no interest in anything)

• Rapid weight loss

If your dog shows symptoms of Salmon Poisoning Disease, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends you take your dog to the veterinarian.

