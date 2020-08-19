Northern California's lightning-caused fires explode in size, move on Vacaville

Lightning-caused fires across Northern and Central California have exploded in size, burning homes in Solano County, sending flames toward homes in the city of Vacaville and forcing evacuations across a wide area stretching from wine country to the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Officials have ordered the evacuation of Pleasants Valley Road, just west of Vacaville, a city of 100,000 residents about halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento.
A KPIX-TV reporter on Pleasants Valley Road described windy conditions and embers blowing toward the south, with images of flames on the hillside. The reporter tweeted a video of a home burning off Pleasants Valley Road.
Flames could also be seen on the western edge of Vacaville early Wednesday, according to a KXTV-TV reporter on Edgewater Drive, a residential neighborhood that was being evacuated by firefighters.
The blaze threatening Vacaville was part of a number of fires constituting the LNU Lightning Complex fire, which has burned more than 32,000 acres in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties. The largest blazes within the LNU Lightning Complex include the Hennessey and Gamble fires, which began in the mountains east of the northern Napa Valley and west of Lake Berryessa. At least three structures have been destroyed.
Another rapidly growing fire was burning in the mountains southwest of Silicon Valley, on the border of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. Evacuations were ordered around Big Basin Redwoods State Park, Año Nuevo State Park, Butano State Park and Pescadero Creek County Park. The so-called CZU August Lightning Complex fire has burned at least 7,500 acres.
Another group of 20 fires is also burning in five counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin — generally in sparsely populated, mountainous terrain east of Silicon Valley and the East Bay and west of the Central Valley. This grouping, the SCU Lightning Complex fire, began early Sunday and has burned at least 35,000 acres.
The River fire in Monterey County has burned through more than 4,000 acres and has already destroyed six structures and damaged two others, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. More than 1,500 structures remain threatened by the blaze, which has prompted mandatory evacuations.
Many of the fires were believed to have been caused by lightning strikes. Northern and Central California began experiencing an unusually active sequence of largely dry lightning strikes Sunday morning, probably the most widespread and violent in recent memory in the Bay Area on one of the hottest nights in years, according to Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research.
Firefighters are battling flames amid an and has set record-high temperatures across California. On Sunday, the mercury in Death Valley reached 130 degrees — .
Temperature records for the day were broken across California on Tuesday, with Woodland Hills hitting 112, breaking a record last set for Aug. 18 in 1949; Burbank reaching 109 degrees, shattering a record last set in 1986, when the mercury hit 100; and Santa Ana, which hit 106 degrees, breaking a record last set in 2010, when the high for the day was 95.
Death Valley also hit a record high for the date, reaching 126 degrees, breaking the high of 125 set in 2001.
Other spots that reached record temperatures for the day include Needles (118), Barstow (113), Paso Robles (111), Sacramento (109), Merced (107), Modesto (106), Anaheim (105), Gilroy (104), El Cajon (102), Long Beach (100), UCLA (97), Camarillo (95), Oxnard (90) and Newport Beach (87). Riverside hit 108, tying a record for the day last set in 1950.
Lin reported from San Francisco, and Miller and Shalby from Los Angeles. Times staff writers Joseph Serna and Taryn Luna contributed to this report.
