Northern California's lightning-caused fires explode in size, move on Vacaville

Another group of 20 fires is also burning in five counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin — generally in sparsely populated, mountainous terrain east of Silicon Valley and the East Bay and west of the Central Valley. This grouping, the SCU Lightning Complex fire, began early Sunday and has burned at least 35,000 acres.

The River fire in Monterey County has burned through more than 4,000 acres and has already destroyed six structures and damaged two others, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. More than 1,500 structures remain threatened by the blaze, which has prompted mandatory evacuations.

Many of the fires were believed to have been caused by lightning strikes. Northern and Central California began experiencing an unusually active sequence of largely dry lightning strikes Sunday morning, probably the most widespread and violent in recent memory in the Bay Area on one of the hottest nights in years, according to Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Firefighters are battling flames amid an and has set record-high temperatures across California. On Sunday, the mercury in Death Valley reached 130 degrees — .