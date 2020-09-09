Now hiring: California offers credits to small businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SACRAMENTO — With millions of people out of work in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed a law giving tax breaks to small businesses that hire more workers by Dec. 1.

The law will reduce how much state taxes some small businesses owe if they have more employees working between July 1 and Dec. 1 than they did between April 1 and June 30. Businesses of 100 employees or less would get a $1,000 credit for the net increase of each new worker.

It only applies to businesses that have lost at least half of their revenue from April to June this year compared to the same time period last year. The credit is capped at $100 million statewide, or $100,000 for each business. Businesses get the credit only if they hire employees, not contractors. Small businesses that are owned by large companies are not eligible.

Newsom called it “one of the most significant tax credits in our state's history" because of the provisions that restrict the benefits to small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

“So often these open-ended tax credits go to a handful of well resourced companies, not necessarily those small businesses that need them the most,” Newsom said while visiting Solomon's Delicatessen, a small business in Sacramento.