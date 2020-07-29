Officer in shooting returns as windshield scrutiny continues in Vallejo

In a phone interview Sunday night from his East Bay home, Rains said that if the DOJ "is smart, thorough and objective, they will find that nobody at the VPD committed any misconduct of any sort in replacing that windshield."

Rains said "my other client" acknowledged coordinating the windshield's replacement, first with funding approval by the city's finance department and logistics assistance by the city's corp yard.

Once the "other client" acknowledged he coordinated the windshield's removal, Rains said Nichelini should have been allowed to return to work.

"But the chief couldn't bring himself to do that," Rains said. "He wants to attempt to discredit Mike through all this. Ultimately, it's going to be a failed attempt."

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra said his office will launch an investigation of the alleged destruction of window as evidence in the shooting.

"I am deeply disappointed with the turn of events that led to the windshield not being preserved," said Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams in recent statement. "It is a priority for our department to conduct a thorough investigation and provide the transparency that our community expects and deserves. It is our hope that the State Attorney General's Office can provide clarity in this investigation."