Opponents urge San Francisco to reconsider "killer robot" decision

KILEY RUSSELL
Bay City News Foundation
A day before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is expected to take a final vote on a policy allowing police to deploy armed robots, opponents gathered at City Hall to decry the decision.
Led by Supervisors Dean Preston, Hillary Ronen and Board President Shamann Walton, the group included representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, SF Black Wall Street and SEIU 1021.
"There is no way that I am going to sit by silently and allow a policy as dangerous and as reckless as this to be adopted and to go into effect in the City and County of San Francisco," Preston said Monday during a rally on the Polk Street steps of City Hall.
"We will fight this legislatively at the board, will fight this in the streets and on public opinion, and if necessary we will fight this at the ballot," Preston said.
At its meeting last week, the board voted 8-3 to approve the policy that would allow police to use robots as a "deadly force option" under certain circumstances.
San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said the department has no plans to outfit robots with firearms but could use them to deliver explosives to "breach a structure" or "to incapacitate or disorient a violent, armed, or dangerous subject."
"The use of robots in potentially deadly force situations is a last resort option," Scott said in a news release. "We live in a time when unthinkable mass violence is becoming more commonplace. We need the option to be able to save lives in the event we have that type of tragedy in our city."
A final vote on the policy, which has attracted worldwide media attention, is scheduled for Tuesday and opponents are urging the supervisors who approved it to reconsider their votes.
Supervisors in San Francisco voted Tuesday to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations after an emotionally charged debate that reflected divisions on the politically liberal board over support for law enforcement.
In addition to objecting to the use of "killer robots" on the grounds that they could be misused and would make it easier for police to kill people, among other things, opponents on Monday said San Francisco police failed to give the required 30-day notice to the public prior to Tuesday's vote.
"Because there wasn't any notice that this extremely dangerous policy was going to be trust upon us last minute, we still have hundreds of unanswered questions about the use of killer robots," Ronen said.
Ronen questioned the ethics of "a machine on the streets of San Francisco being armed and ready to kill human beings," expressed skepticism about whether the robots were designed for such a purpose and asked about the kind of training, if any, police have had to use them in this way.
"We don't even have basic information to make this decision," she said.
The board's meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Is San Francisco becoming a tech dystopia? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Week in review: Top photos of the week from AP
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) intercepts a pass over Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Jed Jacobsohn
Senegal fans watch their team's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against England, played in Qatar, on a video screen set up at a fan zone in Dakar, Senegal, Sunday Dec. 4, 2022. Senegal lost 0-3. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Leo Correa
Brazil's Neymar smiles during a training session at the Grand Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Brazil will face South Korea in a World Cup round of 16 soccer match on Dec. 5. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Andre Penner
Uruguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Ghana during a World Cup group H soccer match at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
Migrant workers watch soccer on a big projection screen during the World Cup at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Scores of workers gathered in a converted cricket stadium in the city's desert outskirts to enjoy the tournament they helped create. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nathan Denette
Central Florida running back RJ Harvey (22) runs against Tulane safety Larry Brooks (31) during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matthew Hinton
Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) goes for a dunk past the Alcorn State defense during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
An Argentine fan waves a national flag as he watches the World Cup match between Argentina and Australia with hundreds of fans on a giant screen at a park in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Argentina defeated Australia 2-1.(AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
Victor R. Caivano
Backdropped by a mural of Diego Maradona, an Argentine soccer fan cheers while watching the World Cup match between Argentina and Australia, at a bar in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Gustavo Garello
Poland's Adrian Meronk, left, celebrates with his partner Melania Bobrowicz during the Australian Open golf championship at Victoria golf course in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australia's David Micheluzzi plays out of the rough on the 18th hole during the Australian Open golf championship at Victoria golf course in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australia's Cameron Green, centre, celebrates with teammate Marnus Labuschagne after dismissing West Indies' Shamarh Brooks, right, during play on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and the West Indies in Perth, Australia, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Gary Day
In this photo shot with a wide angle lens, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz looks back to see the puck on the goal line but the play was ruled no goal as the goal had come off its moorings before the puck crossed the line during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Winslow Townson
Kansas State's Ty Zentner (8) is lifted up by his teammates after hitting the game winning field goal in overtime of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero
TCU wide receiver Taye Barber (4) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in front of Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents (23) in the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero
An Imperio Serrano samba school member sings at the entrance to the Oswaldo Cruz train station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Samba schools celebrated Brazilian national dance Saturday, boarding a train where they danced and sung while winding their way through the outskirts of the city. Brazilians officially mark National Samba Day on Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Bruna Prado
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) evades Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green (59) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins during the second half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) is upended after intercepting a pass by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Sofia Goggia, of Italy, flies down the course on her way to winning the women's FIS World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Frank Gunn
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrate their touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) runs in for a touchdown past Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Jeff Dean
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates a touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley leaps into the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
John Munson
UTSA coach Jeff Traylor, center, celebrates with his team after their win over North Texas in an NCAA college football game for the Conference USA championship in San Antonio, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw returns a fumble recovery for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
People watch the World Cup round 16 soccer match between France and Poland, being played in Qatar, on a TV screen at a bar in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
Ashlyn Nadeau, left, stands next to her husband, Casey Nadeau, second from left; Jessica Doyle, second from right, and Justin Potter, right, as they take a picture below the Mauna Loa volcano as it erupts Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
A troop of monkeys walk on a police barricade as Indian paramilitary soldiers watch, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Altaf Qadri
A row of Chinar trees cast their shadow over the Dal lake on a cold and foggy morning in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir,Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Mukhtar Khan
Exile Tibetan activists hold blank white papers symbolizing government censorship in China, while shouting anti-China slogans during a protest in New Delhi, India, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The protest was in solidarity with the on-going "White Paper" protests against Chinese government's continued zero-COVID policies. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Altaf Qadri
Villagers inspect an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning vilage in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
Imanuel Yoga
Palestinian Jenan Ghassab, mother of Ammar Adili, 22, who was shot and killed by an Israeli border police officer on Friday, holds her daughter Duha, right, and her son Samer, at home in the village of Osreen, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Palestinians pushed back Saturday against Israeli police claims that Ammar Adili had attacked Israelis, including a border policeman, in the area and that he was shot in self-defense. They said the officer killed Adili without cause, and that Palestinian medics were kept from trying to save him as he lay gravely wounded on the side of a busy throughfare in the occupied West Bank town of Hawara.(AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Nasser Nasser
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) and defensive end Josh Paschal (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) tries to catch a pass ahead of New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
People are silhouetted against Christmas lights reflected off a pond as they visit a park, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Lenexa, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Tampa Bay Lightning center Vladislav Namestnikov (90) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with center Ross Colton (79) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, top, reaches for a rebound against Memphis forward Hannah Riddick during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 79-54. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
A music fan crowd surfs at the Heaven & Hell Metal Fest, in Toluca, Mexico, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Godinez)
Alejandro Godinez
Louisville guard El Ellis (3) is fouled by Miami center Favour Aire (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Miami won 80-53. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
UCLA guard David Singleton reaches in as Oregon forward Lok Wur gets the rebound as Oregon forward Quincy Guerrier looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. UCLA won 65 to 56. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
John McCoy
Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson reacts as he crosses the goal line after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson catches a touchdown pass with Chicago Bears' Elijah Hicks defending during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears' N'Keal Harry catches a pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
An Ethiopian woman and her child visit the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, at the beginning of the Christmas season, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/ Mahmoud Illean)
Mahmoud Illean
People view American artist Richard Serra's "East-West/West-East" art as it stands in a desolate section of the Brouq Nature Reserve in the northwestern part of the country's desert close to Zekreet, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Four steel plates, each 14 meters high, span a one-kilometer stretch of the desert. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nathan Denette
Police officers look at collected fragments of the Russian rockets that hit Kharkiv, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Libkos
Ohio State's Roddy Gayle, right, shoots past Saint Francis' Gestin Liberis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) scores past Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers dives into the end zone on a 6-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) reacts as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (29) returns a blocked LSU field goal attempt for a touchdown in the first half of the Southeastern Conference Championship football game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) celebrates a long run against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Southern University quarterback Glendon McDaniel (12) lunges forward for a first down while in the grasp of Jackson State defensive lineman Tru Thompson (94) during the first half of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Syracuse's Judah Mintz (3) tries to get around as Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin, right, and Cormac Ryan, left, defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat, from left, Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox celebrate a tackle by Hargrave during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown, second from right, celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Connecticut's Aaliyah Edwards (3) and Lou Lopez Sénéchal (11) fight with Notre Dame's Lauren Ebo, in back, for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
The B-21 Raider stealth bomber is unveiled at Northrop Grumman Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Palmdale , Calif. America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber made its debut Friday after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30 years. Almost every aspect of the program is classified. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Uruguay soccer fans watch the team's World Cup match against Ghana, hosted by Qatar, on a large screen in Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Uruguay won the game 2 - 0 but did not classify to the next stage. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Matilde Campodonico
An almost one-month-old spider monkey hugs its mother inside their enclosure at the Leslie Pantin Zoo in Maracay, Venezuela, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. The family-run zoo on the outskirts of Caracas is celebrating the recent birth of a female spider monkey bringing hope to the conservation of a species that is in critical danger of extinction. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Ariana Cubillos
Argentina's players celebrate winning the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Thanassis Stavrakis
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
Migrant workers watch on a big projection screen the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Australia in the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
Argentina's players celebrate after their second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
Camel parade with flags during a pageant at the Qatar camel Mzayen Club, in Ash- Shahaniyah, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
Cameroon's Tolo Nouhou, on the ground, takes his place on the wall before a free kick during the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Thanassis Stavrakis
Soccer fans hold a giant Brazilian flag with a picture of Brazilian soccer legend Pele with a message reading in English "Pele, Get well soon," during the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
Spectators on the stands watch the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Thanassis Stavrakis
Cameroon's goalkeeper Devis Epassy celebrates at the end of the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Cameroon players celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Thanassis Stavrakis
A soccer fan supporting Senegal waits for the start of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
England's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Fans cheer on the stands as the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Poland start at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ebrahim Noroozi
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Poland, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
France’s Kylian Mbappe, left, and Poland's Robert Lewandowski talk after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Poland, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. France won 3-1. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Uruguay's goalkeeper Sebastian Sosa sports a haircut showing the image of a lion during the warm up before the World Cup group H soccer match between Ghana and Uruguay, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt competes during a men's World Cup downhill skiing race Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt reacts after finishing his run during a men's World Cup downhill skiing race Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, left, celebrates with members of this team and artist Anne Price, at right holding eagle, after Kilde's first place finish in a men's World Cup downhill skiing race Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty
United States' River Radamus competes during a men's World Cup super-G skiing race Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Canada's Brodie Seger competes during a men's World Cup super-G skiing race Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty
Daley Blind of the Netherlands, centre, scores his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Players the Netherlands celebrate their side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands, bottom, is congratulated after scoring his side's 3rd goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Head coach Gregg Berhalter of the United States, and Christian Pulisic of the United States leave the pitch at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Fans watch a broadcast of the United States World Cup soccer game against Netherlands at the Oculus Plaza, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
A man takes pictures at the Olafur Eliasson's Circular Mirror Installation near Al-Ruwais, in north Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Germany (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
A woman wearing traditional Arabic clothing uses a cell phone to capture images of colorful gowns at Mall of Qatar during the World Cup soccer tournament in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Migrant workers walk to watch soccer on a big projection screen during the World Cup at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Scores of workers gathered in a converted cricket stadium in the city's desert outskirts to enjoy the tournament they helped create. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nathan Denette
Migrant workers watch soccer on a big projection screen during the World Cup at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Scores of workers gathered in a converted cricket stadium in the city's desert outskirts to enjoy the tournament they helped create. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nathan Denette
South Korea's team players celebrate after the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Darko Bandic
Portugal's Ricardo Horta, centre, celebrates with teammates scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
