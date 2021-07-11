Oregon wildfire robs California of critical electricity supply from Pacific Northwest during heat wave

“The lines have been tripping in and out of service and we finally took them out of service for the stability of the system,” Wingert said.

He said line crews are in the area, monitoring the status of the fire and its proximity to equipment. They are in touch with dispatchers who are waiting for approval to test the lines and bring them back into service. While the capacity of the lines is 4,800 megawatts, BPA has set that limit to 428 megawatts. A megawatt of electricity can serve about 400 to 900 homes.

The intertie, which also includes lines owned by Portland General Electric and PacifiCorp, was taken down shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. Wingert said the operational status of the lines is not expected to affect utility operations in Oregon.

California’s grid operator, called the Independent System Operator, was already facing challenging conditions Friday amid triple digit temperatures across much of the state. Its flex alert asks customers to set their thermostats to 78 degrees and avoid using large appliances to reduce the load on the grid. The grid operator forecast peak demand of just over 40,000 megawatts, and available capacity of 46,000 megawatts.