Paradise wildfire victims still in RVs get eviction pause, as many await settlement cash

For the last year, Randy Viehmeyer, his fiance, Lisa Butcher, and the cat they call Porch Kitty have been living in an RV in Paradise, waiting for settlement money so they can rebuild the home they lost to California's deadliest wildfire.

Lately, living in their RV has brought them anxiety. They've watched with mounting worry as town leaders debated whether to start evicting at least some of the hundreds of people who've been staying in RVs on properties where homes were destroyed in the 2018 Camp Fire.

"We don't want to leave our property," Viehmeyer said. "We have everything we need. We have our vegetable garden, and we clean the neighbor's yard. We keep the weeds down. And they want us to go away so the weeds grow back."

On Tuesday, the Paradise Town Council appeared poised to give RV dwellers like Viehmeyer and Butcher two more years to continue living in their RVs while awaiting the funds to rebuild. At the same time, the town is likely to begin cracking down on RV campers who have been living on lots without permits, often without septic systems or trash-removal service.

"Nobody wants to live with raw sewage being dumped on the ground by their neighbor," said Mayor Steve Crowder earlier in the day. "We've got some people who are just plain squatters and shouldn't be there at all."