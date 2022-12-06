Paul Flores sentencing for murder of former Napa resident Kristin Smart delayed to March

Paul Flores' sentencing for murdering Kristin Smart more than a quarter century ago will be be pushed back by three months, a Monterey County Superior Court judge ruled last week.

Smart, a former Napa resident who was a freshman at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, went missing on May 25, 1996 after an off-campus party. Flores had long been a person of interest in the case, and was arrested alongside his father, Ruben Flores, in April 2021 in connection with her murder.

After a 3 1/2-month trial, a Monterey County jury convicted Paul Flores of first-degree murder on Oct. 18, while a separate jury acquitted his father of helping his son conceal the crime.

The sentencing will now take place on March 10, 2023, well past the original Dec. 9 date, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O'Keefe said.

Flores' attorney, Robert Sanger, filed a motion to delay sentencing on Nov. 18.

According to the motion, Flores' legal team is "in the process of preparing a comprehensive motion for a new trial and other post-verdict, pre-conviction motions," but has not been able to complete them in a timely manner because court transcripts have not yet been released.

The motion for a new trial would mark Sanger's 10th attempt to restart Flores' legal proceedings.

Over the course of the Smart murder trial, the defense attorney motioned for a mistrial nine times.

Four of Flores' jurors attended the hearing, and one told The Tribune that many plan to attend the sentencing to see the outcome of three to four months of their lives.

All parties in the case, including Flores and the Smart family, attended the hearing on Zoom. The only way for the public to view the virtual hearing, however, was to watch it in person in Monterey County Superior Court.

The main issue at hand was how quickly the court reporter could send certified court transcripts so that Sanger could file his motion for a new trial. She told the court that she would need 60 days to complete the task, but could not begin working on it until she received payment.

At $5 per page for expedited service, that would cost a total of around $23,500 expedited and $15,600 non-expedited, Dateline NBC reported.

San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle said he had rough transcripts he could send Sanger if the court reporter allowed it, but added that Sanger never asked if the prosecution had them.

"I could have provided them if he asked," Peuvrelle said.

Sanger said he was not sure if that was allowed under the government code, but the judge told him and Peuvrelle they can work that out with the court reporter.

Because the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office will also need certified transcripts in order to respond to Sanger's prospective motion, the agency could pay the fee Friday so the court reporter can get a head start on the work, Peuvrelle said.

Sanger said the prosecution will want to have time to respond to the defense's motion for a new trial, which will include new information his team received about one of Peuvrelle's witnesses after the verdict was read.

Sanger did not elaborate on which witness was involved or the information they had.

The attorney added that there were issues with closing arguments and jury selection that needed to be addressed.

O'Keefe said it isn't typical for transcripts of jury selection to be provided in court transcripts, so tracking that down may delay when transcripts will be received.

Sanger said there are "issues with specific individuals" on Flores' jury, so he can try to specify exactly which jurors he needs to speed up the process.

The Smart family submitted a letter with Peuvrelle's opposition to Sanger's motion to push back the date of the sentencing. The letter cited Marsy's Law, which protects the right to speedy restitution for victims of crimes.

"I understand the Smart family wants to move along as fast possible. In one sense I don't blame them," Sanger said. But he added that his client also has post-conviction rights that need to be sought through.

O'Keefe said she did not want the Smart family to experience more anxiety than they already have, so she set a status hearing for Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m. to ensure all parties are on track to filing their motions and oppositions.

The motion for a new trial will be heard March 10 at 9 a.m., and if it is denied, sentencing will take place immediately after.

Flores faces 25 years to life or life without parole for the first-degree felony murder of Smart, who was last seen following an off-campus party on Memorial Day weekend in 1996. Flores was the last person seen with Smart she walked back to her residence hall.

Smart's body has never been found, and she was legally presumed dead in 2002.

Last year's arrests of Flores and his father followed dozens of searches for Smart's body over two decades, including a search outside Ruben Flores' house in Arroyo Grande 12 miles from Cal Poly. A month before the arrests, archaeologists working with police found a soil disturbance under a deck, about the size of a casket, as well as the presence of human blood, according to prosecutors, but the blood was too decomposed to produce a usable DNA sample.

During the trials of Paul and Ruben Flores — moved 110 miles north from San Luis Obispo to Salinas because of pretrial publicity — prosecutors said that Paul Flores killed Smart after trying to rape her and that his father then helped conceal her body. Paul Flores' defense countered that their client was a victim of "conspiracy theories" without evidence of a murder, and Ruben Flores' attorney, Harold Mesick, went as far as to argue a "reasonable inference" that Smart is still alive.

Smart, who was 19 when she disappeared, graduated from high school in Stockton but had spent her junior year at Vintage High School in Napa. Her father, Stan Smart, was the Vintage principal at the time his daughter went missing, and later became the Napa Valley Unified School District's director of student services before retiring in 2006.

Napa Valley Register city editor Howard Yune contributed to this report.