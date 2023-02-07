Paul Pelosi was to be one of more than 20 guests invited by first lady Jill Biden to attend Tuesday night's State of the Union address by her husband, President Biden.
Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, was attacked by a man with a hammer on Oct. 28 in the Pelosis' home in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood.
Paul Pelosi was invited to join Biden in her viewing box for the official address.
An announcement from the first lady's office described the attack on Pelosi: "The attack reportedly was politically motivated, with the intruder's alleged intent to harm and kidnap the former speaker. According to court filings, the intruder confronted Mr. Pelosi, asking 'Where's Nancy?,' a similar chant of those responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection."
Pelosi's attacker was arrested at the scene with a hammer in his hand and faces local and federal charges.
David DePape, 42, of Richmond, was charged with one count of assault upon an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.
DePape was also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
The federal charges are in addition to state charges filed Nov. 1 by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins that include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and false imprisonment.
A look at President Biden's guests for tonight's State of the Union
Bono
RowVaughn and Rodney Wells
Oksana Markarova
Paul Pelosi
Brandon Tsay
Lynette Bonar
Deanna Branch
Gina and Heidi Nortonsmith
Saria Gwin-Maye
More guests
— Maurice and Kandice Barron of New York, the parents of a 3-year-old who has survived a rare pediatric cancer, meant to highlight Biden's Cancer Moonshot initiative.
— Kristin Christensen and Avarie Kollmar of Seattle, a mother-daughter pair who are sharing their story about caring for their injured Navy veteran husband and father.
— Ruth Cohen of Rockville, Maryland, a Holocaust survivor and volunteer at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum who has warned against rising antisemitism.
— Mitzi Colin Lopez of West Chester, Pennsylvania, an advocate for people brought to the U.S. illegally as children who have received protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
— Maurice "Dion" Dykes of Knoxville, Tennessee, who is training to be a teacher after a 25-year graphic design career as part of a program funded by the 2020 COVID-19 relief law.
— Kate Foley of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, a 10th grade student looking to use the skills from her school engineering classes to pursue a career as a biomedical engineer.
— Darlene Gaffney of North Charleston, South Carolina, a breast cancer survivor who has promoted the importance of early detection and timely cancer screenings.
— Doug Griffin of Newton, New Hampshire, who lost his daughter, Courtney, in 2014 to a fentanyl overdose, as the Biden administration works to strengthen federal efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.
— Jacki Liszak of Fort Myers, Florida, who met with the president and first lady in the wake of Hurricane Ian and whose business stands to benefit from federal climate resiliency funding.
— Harry Miller of Upper-Arlington, Ohio, a mechanical engineering student and a former football player for Ohio State University, who left football to prioritize his mental health.
— Paul Sarzoza of Phoenix, the owner of a cleaning and facilities services company that is benefitting from servicing companies investing in high-tech manufacturing in his area.
— Amanda and Josh Zurawski of Austin, Texas, who found doctors unable to intervene after her water prematurely broke at 18 weeks pregnant due to the Texas abortion ban. Amanda Zurawski developed sepsis and nearly died because of the delay in receiving treatment, as the Biden administration looks to highlight the consequences of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.