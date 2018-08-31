A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening in Rohnert Park by a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train, public safety officials said.
Dispatchers received two calls at 4:58 p.m. from people who said a pedestrian had walked in front of a SMART train at the Golf Course Drive crossing.
Officers responded and found a 29-year-old man lying away from the tracks near a fence. Officers checked on the man and determined he was dead.
His name won't be released until his family is told.
Witnesses told officers the man appeared to have headphones on.
The train engineer sounded a horn, but the man kept walking and ended up in the path of the train, public safety officials said the witness told officers.
A bus bridge was set up to take train travelers between Rohnert Park and all stations north.
Trains remained operating between Rohnert Park and San Rafael.
The death is under investigation. Any information can be reported to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707) 584-2630.