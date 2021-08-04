 Skip to main content
PG&E at CPUC briefing discusses updated policies for planned power-shutoffs

PG&E faced questions and criticism about its power shutoff policies during a public briefing Tuesday with the California Public Utilities Commission.

A crew from Atlas Tree picks up downed trees at Herb Lamb Vineyards in Deer Park on Tuesday, under a new program launched by PG&E.

The briefing was the third in a series of meetings with California electricity companies to discuss their efforts to reduce the frequency and impact of what PG&E calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs, or PSPS events.

During the meeting, PG&E presented its 2021 progress and fielded questions from CPUC commissioners, residents, and officials from Cal Fire, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the California Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety.

Throughout the briefing, CPUC President Marybel Batjer pressed PG&E's senior vice president and chief risk officer Sumeet Singh on specifics of PG&E's work to limit the number and scope of PSPS events, stressing the commission's position that shutting off energy to customers should be an absolute last result.

"Unlike other mitigation strategies, these PSPS events have very real and very direct impacts to customers. It is trading individual risk to customers for reducing wildfire risk," she said. "At risk in a PSPS event are people's lives and their livelihoods."

One of PG&E's measures for the shutoffs, Singh told the group, is updated guidance for when to resort to a PSPS event and new machine modeling. 

Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires

The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.

