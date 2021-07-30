PG&E 'criminally liable' in 2020's fatal Zogg Fire in California, Shasta prosecutor says

Shasta County prosecutors plan to file criminal charges against PG&E Corp. over its role in last September's fatal Zogg Fire.

It will mark the third time in less than three years that a big California wildfire has triggered criminal charges against Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced Thursday on Facebook that "her office has determined that PG&E is criminally liable for causing the Zogg Fire. This fire caused the deaths of four people and damaged numerous homes and other structures, killed wildlife and harmed our community."

She said her office still hasn't decide the "nature and grade of the charges," but will do so before the anniversary of the fire in September.

The Zogg Fire burned 56,000 acres. Cal Fire said a PG&E distribution line made contact with a pine tree, igniting the fire.

PG&E said it recognizes the "heartbreaking" losses suffered in the Zogg Fire but indicated it will fight the charges: "We do not ... agree with the District Attorney's conclusion that criminal charges are warranted given the facts of this case."