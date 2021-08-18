 Skip to main content
PG&E cuts power to Bay Area customers across parts of 5 counties

The lights went off in more than 10,000 households across five San Francisco Bay Area counties Tuesday night as PG&E preemptively cut power across Northern California to reduce the risk of wildfires caused by energized power lines.

If you consider an average of three people per household, more than 30,000 people across the region are impacted.

Here's a rundown of the number of customers with no power in the five Bay Area counties: — Alameda: 18 customers — Contra Costa: 334 customers — Napa County: 6,849 customers — Solano County: 1,093 customers — Sonoma County: 1,864 customers

The shutoff was implemented as dry offshore winds picked up, increasing the risk of fallen and damaged power lines sparking wildfires. The Bay Area National Weather Service issued a red-flag warning because of high winds potentially increasing wildfire risk from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the North Bay interior mountains and East Bay hills.

The fire risk in California is high this year after back-to-back dry winters that have left vegetation parched and flammable.

Customers will likely be in the dark until Thursday.

"Once the weather subsides, we'll be going through and inspecting every inch of line to ensure there is no damage to the equipment," PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said. "Usually, that process takes 24 hours or 12 daylight hours."

California's largest utility announced Monday night about 48,000 customers across Northern California could potentially be impacted, and on Tuesday, that number grew to 51,000. Nevada and Humboldt counties were pulled off the original list of counties, while Alameda and Contra Costa were added.

"We're trying to pinpoint it, keeping the scope to as minimal a number as possible," Sarkissian said.

Counties outside the Bay Area that will see some customers in the dark include the following: — Butte County: 7,221 customers — Colusa County: 568 customers — Glenn County: 375 customers — Lake County: 4,563 customers — Lassen County: 58 customers — Mendocino County: 1,138 customers — Plumas County: 550 customers — Shasta County: 15,836 customers — Sierra County: 17 customers — Solano County: 1,000 customers — Sonoma County: 1,800 customers — Tehama County: 9,437 customers — Trinity County: 61 customers — Yolo County: 366 customers — Yuba County: 432 customers

You can look up your address at www.pge.com/pspsupdates to see if PG&E is monitoring your location for the potential safety shutoff.

California's largest utility has been responsible for hundreds of wildfires in recent years that destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres and thousands of homes, including the state's deadliest wildfire, the 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 85 people.

A crew from Atlas Tree picks up downed trees at Herb Lamb Vineyards in Deer Park on Tuesday, under a new program launched by PG&E.

Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires

The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.

