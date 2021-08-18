PG&E cuts power to Bay Area customers across parts of 5 counties

The lights went off in more than 10,000 households across five San Francisco Bay Area counties Tuesday night as PG&E preemptively cut power across Northern California to reduce the risk of wildfires caused by energized power lines.

If you consider an average of three people per household, more than 30,000 people across the region are impacted.

Here's a rundown of the number of customers with no power in the five Bay Area counties: — Alameda: 18 customers — Contra Costa: 334 customers — Napa County: 6,849 customers — Solano County: 1,093 customers — Sonoma County: 1,864 customers

The shutoff was implemented as dry offshore winds picked up, increasing the risk of fallen and damaged power lines sparking wildfires. The Bay Area National Weather Service issued a red-flag warning because of high winds potentially increasing wildfire risk from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the North Bay interior mountains and East Bay hills.

The fire risk in California is high this year after back-to-back dry winters that have left vegetation parched and flammable.

Customers will likely be in the dark until Thursday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!