PG&E expands resources for customers affected by planned power outages

"Due to these upgrades — the system hardening and the distribution microgrids — we do not expect a return to the large scale PSPS events of 2019," Sarkissian said.

In 2019, numerous power shutoffs occurred throughout wildfire season, leaving hundreds of thousands of Northern and Central California residents without power for up to several days at a time. This May, the CPUC ordered PG&E to pay $106 million in fines and customer bill credits in response to several violations that occurred during the 2019 shutoffs. Chief among those violations was their website being unavailable during the PSPS events, preventing impacted residents from being able to access resources and information.

Sarkissian said PG&E has learned from the 2019 outages and made backend improvements to its website to prevent it from going down during future PSPS events. Residents can also sign up for text, call or email alerts for when a PSPS event might impact them or a relative.

Though PSPS events are a "last resort" for PG&E, Sarkissian encouraged customers to plan ahead for resources they may need in case of a long-term shutoff. Customers who depend on power for medical needs can register for PG&E's Medical Baseline Program, which — along with an additional energy allotment each month — includes extra notifications about upcoming PSPS events.