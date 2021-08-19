PG&E restores power to more than half of customers affected by Tuesday's shutoffs

PG&E announced late Wednesday night that it had restored power to almost 55 percent of customers affected by shutoffs that began Tuesday.
The utility expects power to be restored to all customers by 10 p.m. Thursday, according to a PG&E news release.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The power shutoffs, which PG&E calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs, are an attempt to prevent the utility's equipment from sparking wildfires during dry and windy weather conditions. The shutoffs affected thousands of customers in the North Bay counties of Napa, Sonoma and Solano.
Small portions of Contra Costa and Alameda counties were initially part of the planned shutoffs but were removed from the scope of the operation before the shutoffs began, according to PG&E.
The utility has 25 Community Resource Centers in 11 counties remain open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to support customers affected by this event.
More information about this week's power shutoff can be found at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.
Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires
The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.
Napa County is looking for ways to make the recent megafires a memory, not a harbinger.
Part 2: Wildfires threaten the bread and butter of Napa Valley: tourism and wine production. What now?
The prospect of major wildfires each fall is a terrifying prospect for Napa Valley's wine industry.
Intense wildfire is no longer just a rural problem, worried city officials say.
Napa County is seeking ways to keep the 2021 fire season from being a repeat of 2020 and 2017.
Smoky and hazy skies may be visible in parts of the East Bay and North Bay, particularly in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties.
Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.