PG&E restores power to more than half of customers affected by Tuesday's shutoffs

PG&E announced late Wednesday night that it had restored power to almost 55 percent of customers affected by shutoffs that began Tuesday.

The utility expects power to be restored to all customers by 10 p.m. Thursday, according to a PG&E news release.

The power shutoffs, which PG&E calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs, are an attempt to prevent the utility's equipment from sparking wildfires during dry and windy weather conditions. The shutoffs affected thousands of customers in the North Bay counties of Napa, Sonoma and Solano.

Small portions of Contra Costa and Alameda counties were initially part of the planned shutoffs but were removed from the scope of the operation before the shutoffs began, according to PG&E.

The utility has 25 Community Resource Centers in 11 counties remain open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to support customers affected by this event.

More information about this week's power shutoff can be found at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

