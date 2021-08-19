PG&E restores power to more than half of customers affected by Tuesday's shutoffs

PG&E announced late Wednesday night that it had restored power to almost 55 percent of customers affected by shutoffs that began Tuesday.

The utility expects power to be restored to all customers by 10 p.m. Thursday, according to a PG&E news release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The power shutoffs, which PG&E calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs, are an attempt to prevent the utility's equipment from sparking wildfires during dry and windy weather conditions. The shutoffs affected thousands of customers in the North Bay counties of Napa, Sonoma and Solano.

Small portions of Contra Costa and Alameda counties were initially part of the planned shutoffs but were removed from the scope of the operation before the shutoffs began, according to PG&E.

The utility has 25 Community Resource Centers in 11 counties remain open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to support customers affected by this event.

More information about this week's power shutoff can be found at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.