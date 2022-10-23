PG&E scales back projected power shutoffs

A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to pay for electric vehicle programs has divided Democrats. Gov. Gavin Newsom is against Proposition 30, which would boost taxes for people making more than $2 million. He says its a giveaway for rideshare company Lyft, which is the primary funder of the initiative. Lyft and other rideshare companies must ensure all their car trips are zero-emission by 2030. But backers of the measure include the California Democratic Party and numerous environmental groups. They say the state needs a lot more money to speed the transition to electric cars and lower planet-warming emissions.