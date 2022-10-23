 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PG&E scales back projected power shutoffs

  • Updated
  0
pg&e logo

A PG&E truck.

 Courtney Teague, Register

PG&E said Sunday afternoon that the utility has reduced the scope of its potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs for this weekend.

About 1,000 customers in portions of Glenn, Colusa, Stanislaus and Yolo counties are no longer being considered for a safety shutoff due to high winds and low humidity forecast throughout Northern California that made the area more prone to wildfires.

As of 4 p.m., PG&E had not initiated a PSPS for any of the 5,800 customers that were being considered for shutoffs.

The public utility said in a statement that its meteorologists will continue to monitor the dynamic weather conditions. Safety shutoffs are still possible for approximately 2,000 customers in portions of Napa, Kern, Fresno,

San Benito, Lake, Sonoma, Tehama and Butte counties. PG&E has directly notified these customers of the potential shutoffs.

Customers can see whether they might be affected by shutoffs by going to www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

0 Comments

