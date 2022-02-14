 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PG&E to launch project burying power lines to reduce fire risks

  • Updated
BCN-20210913-PGEDIXIETRIAL-01.jpg

A Douglas fir leans against PG&E power lines on July 18, 2021 near the origin of the Dixie Fire in the Feather River Canyon near Cresta Dam. The Dixie Fire started on July 13, 2021. Photo was submitted to federal court by PG&E in connection with hearing on their possible violation of probation conditions. 

 PG&E via Bay City News

Pacific Gas & Electric is launching the first wave of a multibillion initiative to bury 10,000 miles of distribution lines in areas of high risk of wildfires in Northern and Central California.

Officials with the utility giant made the announcement last week of the first wave, which aims to place nearly 3,600 miles of powerlines underground. The estimated cost is nearly $4 million per mile, officials said.

The project is part of a wildfire mitigation plan to be submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission on Feb. 25.

Transmission wires have been blamed for starting many wildfires around the state in recent years, including the Dixie Fire that started in July 2021 and burned nearly a million acres and destroyed more than 1,400 structures before it was contained in late October.

Company officials said in November that the company would lose an estimated $1 billion from the fire and related lawsuits.

David La Rochelle lost a house to the 2017 Atlas Fire and is determined his new home won't burn.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Honduras families flee as criminal gangs seek to recruit children

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News