PG&E to sell headquarters for $800 million, return half to customers

PG&E announced Monday that it has agreed to sale terms for its San Francisco headquarters, opting to move to the edge of Lake Merritt in Oakland.

PG&E agreed to sell its headquarters complex, including 77 Beale St. and 245 Market St., for $800 million to Delaware-based Hines Atlas US LP. The utility has been headquartered in San Francisco for more than a century.

The deal must still be approved by the California Public Utilities Commission. It would net PG&E roughly $400 million, according to the utility, which has proposed to the CPUC to return the profit to customers by offsetting future utility rates over a five-year period.

"This sale and relocation will achieve cost savings that directly help reduce customer bills," PG&E Corp. CEO Patti Poppe said in a statement. "At the same time, it will give us an efficient and effective Bay Area workspace as we focus on delivering for all of the communities we serve."

PG&E is expected to move into its new headquarters in the 28-story Kaiser Center at 300 Lakeside Drive in Oakland, with an expectation that the move will lower the utility's costs in the long term.