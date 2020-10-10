PG&E under investigation for causing September Zogg Fire that killed 4 in California

The Zogg Fire, which began Sept. 27, has killed four people and burned more than 56,000 acres. It's the second deadliest fire, after the West Zone of the North Complex, in what has been a record-setting year for wildfires in California.

Cal Fire hasn't yet assigned a cause to the fire. If PG&E's equipment is blamed, the Zogg Fire would be the first big fire linked to the utility since last October's Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.

PG&E emerged from bankruptcy this summer after pledging to Gov. Gavin Newsom that it was overhauling its operations and leadership to put a greater emphasis on wildfire safety.

The company wrapped up the bankruptcy about a week after it pleaded guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter in connection with the Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California history. Investigators determined that inadequate maintenance on an aging transmission tower caused the fire, which destroyed most of the town of Paradise. The fire started when a weathered clamp failed, allowing a live wire to brush against the metal tower and ignite a shower of sparks in the dry grass below.

"The evidence developed during this investigation clearly established that the reckless actions of PG&E created the risk of a catastrophic fire in the Feather River Canyon, that PG&E knew of that risk and PG&E ignored the risk by not taking any action to mitigate the risk," the Butte County district attorney concluded in a report released the day of the guilty plea.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.