Pick-N-Pull reaches $2.5 million settlement over allegations of environmental violations

A company that buys used vehicles and sells or recycles its parts has agreed to a $2.5 million settlement over allegations of illegal disposal of hazardous waste and stormwater pollution issues.
Pick-N-Pull agreed to the settlement with 14 California district attorneys' offices and promptly improved their practices, according to a Friday announcement from the office of Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton.
The company, which operates 21 facilities in Northern California, including one in American Canyon, buys older vehicles, sells their parts and recycles the remaining steel. Pick-N-Pull is a subsidiary of Schnitzer Steel, Inc.
Following unannounced waste inspections at the company's facilities around the state, the company was found to routinely and illegally dispose of automotive fluids, aerosols, batteries and electronics.
"It is a priority to protect our environment and especially our water ways from harmful pollutants," said Becton, who praised the company's response. "When contacted by prosecutors, Pick-N-Pull promptly implemented improved procedures and practices relating to their hazardous waste disposal."
The judgment included $1.85 million in civil penalties, $350,000 in costs of enforcement and a payment of $350,000 to environmental projects, including the Contra Costa County Fish and Wildlife Propagation Fund.
