Pink torch procession starts in Oakland, ends in San Francisco with pink triangle lighting Tuesday evening

SAN FRANCISCO — The acre-sized pink triangle on San Francisco's Twin Peaks will be illuminated Tuesday night to launch Pride Month after a pink torch procession across the Bay Bridge.

During a ceremony at 8 p.m., San Francisco Mayor London Breed will throw the switch to light up the triangle's 2,700 pink LED nodes, organizers said.

In Oakland, a kickoff celebration is set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Oakland City Hall, where Mayor Libby Schaaf will be joined by dignitaries from the LGBTQ community, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and Dykes on Bikes.

From noon to 3:30 p.m., the pink torch procession with more than 30 torchbearers and 100 LGBTQ advocates will start at Oakland City Hall and wind around Lake Merritt.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

At 5 p.m., the torch procession will make its way across the Bay Bridge to San Francisco's Ferry Building.

After that, it will continue through San Francisco and the Pink Torch will be escorted by the Dykes on Bikes to Twin Peaks, to deliver the torch to Mayor Breed for the Pink Triangle lighting ceremony.