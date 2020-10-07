Planning to vote in person for the 2020 election in California? Here's what to expect

"There's more homework than normal this year," he said.

Don't wait until the last minute, or even the last day

Although the state is sending mail ballots to every voter, Stein said people still have a lot of unease around voting by mail, and elections officers are expecting high turnout at the polls. Each county began offering early, in-person voting at their elections offices on Oct. 5, and at more locations by Oct. 31 at the latest. Every voting location will also continue to have same-day voter registration in case you missed the Oct. 19 online deadline.

Elections officials are asking people to vote early when they can. Long lines and crowds are frustrating during a normal year, much more so during a pandemic. If you do procrastinate, be prepared to wait, but remember, as long as you're in line to vote before 8 p.m., you're entitled to cast a ballot. Depending on the length of the line, it could be a few hours. Some polling locations in the March primaries didn't see the last ballot cast until midnight.

You'll have to wear a mask and social distance