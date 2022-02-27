Police seek woman in amber alert search

Authorities are attempting to contact 29-year-old Luong "Tammy" Huynh whom they believe may have information that will help them locate the little boy believed abducted on Sunday morning.

If you know Tammy Huynh or have recently seen or spoken with her, please contact police immediately at 408-730-7100.

Authorities are seeking a brown 2008 Buick Enclave suspected to have been used in the abduction early Sunday of the 2-year-old boy in Sunnyvale.

The California Highway Patrol issued an amber alert for five counties -- Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Alameda -- on behalf of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety in a 5:14 a.m. tweet.

The alert reports that the child -- Jacob Jardine -- was in the vehicle when it was stolen by an unknown suspect at 3:51 a.m. in Sunnyvale.

The alert describes Jardine as about 3 feet tall, 25 pounds with red, curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

The stolen vehicle has unknown paper license plates from Georgia with a spare tire on the right front wheel, a headlight and tail light out on the left side, and with a blue "Baby on Board" sticker on the back window.

Anyone who sees this vehicle is advised to call 9-1-1 immediately.