Poll finds minority-owned businesses having hardest time paying rent

Torres said he signed a 12-month lease with a monthly rent of more than $4,000 before the pandemic. But now Torres can no longer pay rent and has decided to throw in the towel.

Minorities have an entrepreneurial spirit, one lawmaker said, but face more risks in business.

"They have small companies that are mom-and-pop and, unfortunately, some are service-related and are at a higher risk," said San Jose Councilmember Johnny Khamis.

Khamis chairs the City Council's economic development committee and was a small-business owner for 20 years. He said he worries about the predicament businesses are facing.

"Let's face it. Nobody wants to dine outside when the temperature is 40 degrees," Khamis said.

Santa Clara County this week will close indoor dining after an alarming surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The state moved the county to the most restrictive purple reopening tier.

Newly-opened Paper Moon Café on North 2nd Street in San Jose is facing similar challenges, but the owner remains optimistic.