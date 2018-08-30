A woman and a girl, both from Canada, are missing and San Mateo County sheriff's officials are asking for help finding the pair, sheriff's officials said Wednesday.
Audrey Rodrigue, 29, and 10-year-old Emily Rodrigue arrived at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday to camp at a variety of places in California.
Sheriff's officials said Audrey rented a dark gray 2018 Ford Focus at the airport and checked into the Vagabond Inn Executive - San Francisco Airport Bayfront in Burlingame.
The car had California license plate No. 8DIN900. The pair checked out of the Vagabond Inn before noon Sunday.
Audrey sent her boyfriend, who was still in Canada, a text Sunday but after that text her boyfriend was unable to get in touch with her, according to sheriff's officials.
Audrey and Emily may have been going to another hotel but they didn't arrive.
Sheriff's officials said Audrey's boyfriend reported them missing on Monday.
Audrey had a reservation at the Fish Lake Campground in Six Rivers National Forest, 20 miles south of Orleans in Humboldt County, for Tuesday.
U.S. Forest Service rangers checked the campgrounds for the pair, showing photos of them to other campers and staff.
Campers and staff thought they had seen Audrey and Emily, but they may have left before rangers came looking for them. Campers and staff said the two appeared to be happy and without distress.
Sheriff's officials said the pair may have stopped at free campsites along the coast.
"Be on the Lookout" flyers have been sent to all area law enforcement and allied agencies and now sheriff's officials are asking for the public's help.
Anyone who sees Audrey, Emily or their rental car is asked to call 911 or Detective Fava at (650) 363-4192.