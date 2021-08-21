Recall candidate Larry Elder draws fire for N-word comedy clip

The audio then cuts to the recording from the comedy club. The sound quality is poor, and parts of Elder’s speech are difficult to hear.

“Think about it, how often can a white guy use the word n----- in front of a bunch of Blacks? I mean, he was into it,” Elder says in the clip, before saying the N-word over and over again in various dramatic tones, to the sounds of raucous laughter.

Both DiPrima and Smiley castigated Elder for the clip.

“It is presumably a predominantly white audience, and they just are lapping it up,” DiPrima, who is Black, said on her show.

Elder defended the clip on Smiley’s show, saying the piece was a criticism of Bailey and comparing his performance to comedian Dave Chappelle’s use of the N-word.

“Dave Chappelle doesn’t spew out anti-Black rhetoric all the time,” Smiley, who is also Black, told Elder on the show. “And if you weren’t doing that all the time, people might have given you the benefit of the doubt on the joke. But when you put that out there — and combine that with your rhetoric for years and years and years — it ain’t funny.”