Residents, boaters warned of toxic algae in Russian River

Russian River Swimming and recreation on the bank of the Russian River in Sonoma County..

The State Water Resources Control Board is cautioning boaters and other recreational water users after detecting toxic algal mats growing at the bottom of the Russian River.

Toxic algal mats are dangerous algae growths that detach from the riverbed and float at the water's surface or get stuck on the banks. The State Water Board and Sonoma County Department of Health Services previously announced in late July that they had detected blue-green algae toxins in the Russian River. The algae can be fatal to dogs and harmful to humans, especially children.

Residents are cautioned to avoid drinking or cooking with the water and to avoid touching any algal mats. Also, dogs and other animals should stay out of the water. Photos of toxic algal mats are available at https://bit.ly/3itVhpM and the State Water Board has posted warning signs at recreational areas along the river.

Toxic algal mats may also infect wildlife living in the water, so the State Water Board has advised residents to throw away all fish guts, clean fillets with tap or bottled water and to avoid shellfish altogether.

