The Animal Legal Defense Fund is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing an 8-month-old dog in Sonoma County.
The white and tan female Chihuahua mix, posthumously named Luna, was found dead in a black Outdoor Products-brand backpack with red straps and a black leash on the side of Todd Road near Stony Point Road around 3:15 p.m. on July 27.
A necropsy revealed Luna, which did not have a microchip, had been strangled, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
In California, the malicious and intentional killing of an animal can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony at the prosecutor's discretion. A felony conviction is punishable by up to three years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
"This case reminds us that crime victims come in all shapes, sizes and species," Animal Legal Defense Fund executive director Stephen Wells said. "All victims, whether human or animal, deserve justice. We therefore urge anyone with information to come forward," Wells said.
Sonoma County Animal Services said it is grateful to the ALDF for offering the $5,000 reward.
Anyone with information about Luna and her death is encouraged to call Animal Services at 707 565-7100.