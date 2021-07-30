Roadwork planned on Highway 37 in Solano, Sonoma counties

Caltrans is planning alternating full highway closures on state Highway 37 for road repair work in Solano and Sonoma counties beginning Monday.

The work is part of a planned two-week roadway repair project.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

There will be alternate overnight full highway closures on westbound and eastbound Highway 37 between Walnut Avenue on Mare Island in Vallejo and state Highway 121 near Sears Point and the Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma County, Caltrans officials said.

One travel direction on Highway 37 will remain open at all times.

On Monday and Tuesday, westbound Highway 37 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., and on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, eastbound Highway 37 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Aug. 9, westbound Highway 37 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., and on Aug. 10, eastbound Highway 37 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.