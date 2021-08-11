San Francisco animal control seeks woman seen feeding coyotes in Bernal Heights

BCN-20210811-COYOTE-01.jpg A woman with a platter of meat sits on the ground on Bernal Hill in San Francisco and feeds a coyote. Feeding coyotes and other wildlife, crea…

SAN FRANCISCO — an Francisco Animal Care and Control on Wednesday reminded residents to avoid feeding coyotes after a woman was recently captured on camera feeding the animals at Bernal Heights Park.

According to Animal Care and Control, feeding coyotes and other wildlife can condition them to approach people for food and potentially cause dangerous situations as the animals could become aggressive when they're looking for food.

BCN-20210811-COYOTE-02.jpg A woman with a platter of meat sits on the ground on Bernal Hill in San Francisco and feeds a coyote.

In the latest incident, the woman can be seen in photographs sitting on the ground with a plate of meat, feeding coyotes. The same woman has been seen feeding coyotes in other parts of the city, Animal Care and Control officials said.

"People need to stop feeding wild animals," Animal Care and Control executive director Virginia Donohue said in a statement. "Continuing to defy the law -- and common sense -- will lead to a person getting hurt and an animal being destroyed."

In a recent case, a coyote at Golden Gate Park had to be lethally removed after the animal lost its natural fear of humans due to park visitors constantly feeding him.