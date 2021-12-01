 Skip to main content
San Francisco has first U.S. case of COVID-19 Omicron variant reported

Omicron Variant
Dreamstime

Dr. Farhan Bhatti, a family physician and Michigan State lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care, joined Cheddar to discuss the newly discovered and highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19. Bhatti said it is too early to draw any conclusions about the new variant but there is concern that it could eventually mutate and develop a resistance to vaccines. "Time will tell, but for now, it looks like, still, the best thing that we can do to try to limit the spread of this disease is make sure everybody gets a vaccine and make sure everybody avoids large gatherings indoors and wears masks during the wintertime especially," he said.

The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in the U.S., and it is in San Francisco from someone who recently returned from South Africa, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

The person returned from South Africa on Nov. 22, was fully vaccinated and had only mild symptoms that were already improving. The person has been self-quarantining since testing positive and all of their close contacts have tested negative, according to the CDC.

The University of California, San Francisco conducted genomic sequencing on the case that the CDC confirmed was consistent with the Omicron variant, which the World Health Organization just last week classified as a "Variant of Concern" for COVID-19.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and local public health officials planned a briefing later Wednesday to discuss the latest developments.

