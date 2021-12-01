San Francisco has first U.S. case of COVID-19 Omicron variant reported

The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in the U.S., and it is in San Francisco from someone who recently returned from South Africa, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

The person returned from South Africa on Nov. 22, was fully vaccinated and had only mild symptoms that were already improving. The person has been self-quarantining since testing positive and all of their close contacts have tested negative, according to the CDC.

The University of California, San Francisco conducted genomic sequencing on the case that the CDC confirmed was consistent with the Omicron variant, which the World Health Organization just last week classified as a "Variant of Concern" for COVID-19.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and local public health officials planned a briefing later Wednesday to discuss the latest developments.