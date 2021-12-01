San Francisco has first U.S. case of COVID-19 Omicron variant reported

By Bay City News
Dr. Farhan Bhatti, a family physician and Michigan State lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care, joined Cheddar to discuss the newly discovered and highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19. Bhatti said it is too early to draw any conclusions about the new variant but there is concern that it could eventually mutate and develop a resistance to vaccines. "Time will tell, but for now, it looks like, still, the best thing that we can do to try to limit the spread of this disease is make sure everybody gets a vaccine and make sure everybody avoids large gatherings indoors and wears masks during the wintertime especially," he said.
The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in the U.S., and it is in San Francisco from someone who recently returned from South Africa, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.
The person returned from South Africa on Nov. 22, was fully vaccinated and had only mild symptoms that were already improving. The person has been self-quarantining since testing positive and all of their close contacts have tested negative, according to the CDC.
The University of California, San Francisco conducted genomic sequencing on the case that the CDC confirmed was consistent with the Omicron variant, which the World Health Organization just last week classified as a "Variant of Concern" for COVID-19.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed and local public health officials planned a briefing later Wednesday to discuss the latest developments.
Photos: Napa Christmas Parade returns for first time in three years
Napa Christmas Parade 2021
The Tap Dancing Christmas Trees performed before throngs that lined Second, Brown and Third streets in downtown Napa on Saturday for the city's annual Christmas Parade. Four members of the troupe also danced Wednesday night at Napa's tree lighting ceremony.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Christmas Parade 2021
The final float of Saturday's annual Napa Christmas Parade was a restored vintage fire engine carrying Santa Claus, who later greeted a queue of dozens of children at the Archer hotel downtown. The procession in downtown Napa resumed this year after back-to-back cancellations, caused by rain in 2019 and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Christmas Parade 2021
Michael Landrum, a Vintage High School junior, was one of the many participants to dress up in holiday garb for the Napa Christmas Parade on Saturday.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Christmas Parade 2021
Sherry Langdon of Napa tied a giant ribbon to the sea-foam green 1928 Ford Model A owned by her mother Roxy Chiurco, a member of the Napa Valley Cruisers. The vintage Ford was one of numerous vehicles and floats showcased Saturday night during the Napa Christmas Parade.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Christmas Parade 2021
The dancers of Vallejo-based Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli were among the performers to appear in the annual Napa Christmas Parade on Saturday night.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Christmas Parade 2021
A Volkswagen Beetle adorned in a tree-like shroud of colored lights was one of the vehicles to take part in Saturday's Napa Christmas Parade, which resumed this year after cancellations caused by COVID-19 in 2020 and by rain in 2019.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Christmas Parade 2021
A handful of marchers at Saturday's Napa Christmas parade handed out glow sticks to spectators lining Second Street as the sun went down early in the procession.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Christmas Parade 2021
Parade floats and cars that initially inched east on downtown Second Street turned west past spectators lining Third Street during the Napa Christmas Parade on Saturday night.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Christmas Parade 2021
After greeting Christmas Parade spectators in downtown Napa from the back of a vintage fire truck, Santa Claus went on to the Archer hotel on First Street, greeting a succession of local children whose parents formed a line extending most of the block outside.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Christmas Parade 2021
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Christmas Parade 2021
Frosty the Snowman - in inflatable form - was one of the greeters seen by crowds lining Second, Brown and Third streets during Saturday's annual Napa Christmas Parade.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Christmas Parade 2021
The Grinch from Dr. Seuss' book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" waved to the spectators who lined downtown Second Street on Saturday for the Napa Christmas Parade, which was held for the first time since November 2018.
Howard Yune, Register
