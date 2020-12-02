San Francisco Mayor London Breed also dined at French Laundry

What's more, at the time, while health officials strongly urged against gatherings, the state didn't release its official guidelines limiting gathering to no more than three households until Nov. 13. Lynch didn't comment on how many households were represented in Breed's party.

The state of California offers guidance to restaurants around seating groups, but its general advice and says, "Limit the number of patrons at a single table to a household unit or patrons who have asked to be seated together."

Finally, another question is, why did the mayor have to leave her county for a meal? Since the start of the pandemic the state has discouraged against traveling between counties.

Although the mayor may have dined out when the pandemic was less severe in early October, her office said she will stop doing so, as cases have spiraled in recent weeks.

"During the recent period when San Francisco's numbers were lower than they are today, the Mayor visited a number of restaurants in San Francisco to support them safely during this pandemic, but she has always been cautious when she is dining out," Lynch wrote. "Now, with cases rising, and Bay Area counties moving back into the purple tier, she is once again limiting her actions and is encouraging all San Franciscans to do the same."