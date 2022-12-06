 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
San Francisco supervisors reverse "killer robot" approval amid protests

  • Updated
San Francisco Police Killer Robots

Diana Scott holds up a sign while taking part in a demonstration about the use of robots by the San Francisco Police Department outside of City Hall on Monday.

 Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

Following local protests and international criticism, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday reversed a decision that would have allowed law enforcement to deploy armed robots.

Last Tuesday, the board gave the go-ahead for the police to use killer remote-controlled robots in what police have described as dire, life-and-death situations. With the approval came widespread contention against it, both from international and local community members, civil rights organizations and labor groups.

Instead of giving the policy its final authorization, on Tuesday the board voted 8-3 to prohibit the use of robots capable of lethal force, at least in the interim.

The reversal follows a Monday protest of more than 100 people who gathered in front of City Hall to express their concern with the initial passage. Among them were Supervisors Dean Preston, Hillary Ronen and Board President Shamann Walton — the three who originally voted in dissent of the decision — and representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, SF Black Wall Street and SEIU 1021.

"The people of San Francisco have spoken loud and clear: There is no place for killer police robots in our city," said Preston. "There have been more killings at the hands of police than any other year on record nationwide. We should be working on ways to decrease the use of force by local law enforcement, not giving them new tools to kill people."

Ronen also mentioned that police failed to give the public a 30-day notice of the policy, which did not give supervisors a chance to ask many questions before voting.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott assured that the department would not arm the robots with guns, and instead use them to "breach a structure" with explosives or take down a violent or armed suspect.

Police said the robots would only be used in times where officers or the public are at serious risk of death, after de-escalation tactics have failed and under the approval of a senior police official.

"The use of robots in potentially deadly force situations is a last resort option," Scott said in a news release. "We live in a time when unthinkable mass violence is becoming more commonplace. We need the option to be able to save lives in the event we have that type of tragedy in our city."

The board voted on the robot policy because of a recently passed state law, Assembly Bill 481, that requires police to first receive approval from local government before setting policies involving military equipment.

The policy will now be sent to the board's Rules Committee for a chance to place further restrictions on when police are allowed to use such robots, if at all.

Supervisors will vote once again on the potentially revised policy at their next meeting on Tuesday.

TechCrunch reports that the concept of 'killer robots' has leaped from the pages of science fiction to reality.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.

