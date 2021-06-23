Scientists unable to confirm cause of gray whale's death

SAN FRANCISCO — Why a gray whale that washed ashore last weekend in San Francisco remains a mystery after experts performed a necropsy Monday.

The death marks the 14th since April and is the highest number of whale deaths in the region since an unusual mortality event was declared in 2019, according to The Marine Mammal Center, based in the Marin Headlands.

Scientists confirmed Tuesday that they were unable to confirm the cause of death following a necropsy Monday afternoon on Ocean Beach, but they took samples of the whale for testing and that may help experts understand the whale's story.

"Gray whales are sentinels for ocean health so performing these investigations is essential to better understand how human activity and changing environmental trends are impacting this species," said Dr. Padraig Duignan, director of pathology at The Marine Mammal Center, in a statement.

"While this whale's death remains a bit of a mystery, the high number of dead gray whales in the San Francisco Bay Area reinforces the need for us to continue to perform both observational research of live whales as well as necropsy investigations so that this critical data can be shared with key decision-makers," Duignan added.

That may prevent more deaths.