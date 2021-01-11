Send money quickly to schools, businesses and the poor, Gavin Newsom urges returning lawmakers

More effort also is needed to speed up vaccination efforts, Skinner said.

"We just need to all roll up our sleeves to make sure that we've got the systems in line, whether it requires funding or not, to do that," she said.

Newsom's proposal to quickly approve money for school reopenings will also likely require some bargaining.

State officials are constitutionally bound to send the money to schools under the state's education finance laws, which require a certain portion of state revenue go to education. But Newsom wants lawmakers to approve the $2 billion as soon as possible in an effort to get kids back in classrooms.

Under his plan, the money would be reserved for schools that reopen beginning in February to use for COVID-19 testing, ventilation and personal protective equipment like masks. To receive the funds, districts have to outline how they plan to consistently test students and staff, and describe their vaccination and sanitation protocols.

School district leaders are still lobbying for more assistance, however, and want to debate which pot of money should be used. They argue against using constitutionally-mandated education funding instead of public health dollars to finance the effort.