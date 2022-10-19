 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shortages affecting plastic cards lead Bay Area public transit to push commuters toward apps

  • 0
BART train

A BART Train speeds into station platform.

 Eric Broder Van Dyke | Dreamstime.com

Global supply chain issues are affecting the availability of plastic Clipper cards used for public transportation in the Bay Area, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission said on Tuesday.

Clipper card users are encouraged to put their card information on the mobile app instead of a physical plastic card until the shortage is resolved. Users who choose this option will get the $3 new card fee waived as well.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

BART, which is the largest distributer of plastic Clipper cards, will be making a push to move people to the apps or old-style paper tickets.

The shortage is expected to continue for several months, BART said, but customers who use fare-discounted cards such as seniors, youth, lower-income adults and people with disabilities "need not worry" about dwindling inventories, the agency said. These cards are made from different materials and are distributed directly by Clipper.

People are also reading…

Online Clipper apps can be accessed via Google Play for Android devices, and on Apple's iOS App Store for the iPhone and Apple Watch. For more information, go to clippercard.com.

An electric bus debuting in Yountville is among the first for the Napa Valley bus system and meant to be a sign of the future.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Flooding in Nigeria displaces more than 1 million people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News