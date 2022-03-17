Shot of rain Saturday may come with chaser of record heat

A light rain storm Saturday in the Bay Area will be followed by rising temperatures that could break records by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
A fast-moving cold front will bring light rains by the weekend, providing totals Saturday night between .1 and .25 inches of precipitation in most of the region.
Temperatures will begin to warm Sunday and Monday and are expected to reach the 70s and 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. For many areas, this would represent record or near record temperatures for those dates, according to forecasters.
Highs will be in the mid to high 70s along the coast and around the Bay and into the low 80s in inland areas.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Napa Police announced the recovery of about $4,000 worth of goods stolen from the Kohl’s department store in downtown Napa.
Napa Police arrest a 35-year-old man after a knife-wielding incident in a supermarket.
A 31-year-old man’s arrest after an arson incident was his third in as many days, Napa Police reported.
The Napa Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a woman’s purse at the Black Bear Diner parking lot in the city of Napa.
Police arrested three Los Angeles residents in connection to thefts at the Napa Premium Outlets shopping center.