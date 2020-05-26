Six Flags in Vallejo announces new health guidelines for when it reopens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALLEJO — Vallejo’s Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Concord announced new health and safety guidelines Tuesday that will be implemented when the parks reopen following the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Six Flags visitors over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask while they are at either park and must have their temperature checked using contact-free infrared thermal imaging before entering. Masks will also be available for purchase at the front gate of both parks.

Park tickets will only be available online, allowing Six Flags staff to manage attendance, which will be capped well below the park’s maximum occupancy to encourage social distancing.

Distance markers, directional markers to promote one-way foot traffic and public health messages encouraging physical distancing will be displayed throughout each park. Passengers on each park’s rides will be separated by empty rows and seats.

Roller coasters, rides and other attractions will be disinfected frequently in addition to high-touch areas like public seating, tabletops and doors. Six Flags also plans to set up hand washing and sanitizing stations throughout the park.