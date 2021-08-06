 Skip to main content
Smoke reaches the SF Bay Area: How bad will it get?

wildfire smoke

Smoke from the Dixie Fire rises over trees in Lassen National Forest, Calif., near Jonesville.

 AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Smoke from wildfires burning in California's northwest corner pushed into the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday night, and residents woke to hazy skies Friday morning.

The National Weather Service said most the smoke is suspended in the mid-levels of the atmosphere with less near the surface. The sky may look hazy, but the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said the higher elevation smoke isn't causing widespread unhealthy air quality levels.

The smoke is expected to be thickest in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties.

Wildfires have ravaged California in recent months, but the San Francisco Bay Area has been mostly spared from the toxic smoke these blazes have produced.

That changed Thursday with a shift in winds and the sooty air traveling south along the coast, the National Weather Service said.

Weather service meteorologist Drew Peterson said the smoke will likely be light, with hazy conditions throughout the day Friday.

"We can't rule out that people will occasionally smell smoke and it might look hazy," Peterson said. "It will be nothing like it looked that day when the sky turned orange last year. Today will likely be the haziest day."

The smoke is traveling from three wildfires burning in the northwest part of the state. The Monument Fire started July 30 has burned through 36,015 acres in Trinity County. The McFarland Fire ignited July 29 and has torn through 26,598 acres in western Shasta County. The River Complex Fire is a group of fires within the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County discovered after a series of thunderstorms swept through the area. The series of blazes ignited July 30, and has burned 16,773 acres.

A wind-driven wildfire tore through a Northern California mountain town, leaving much of the downtown in ashes as crews braced for another explosive run of flames in the midst of dangerous weather.The Dixie Fire, swollen by bone-dry vegetation and 40-mph gusts, raged through the northern Sierra Nevada town of Greenville Wednesday evening. Fire officials confirmed that some buildings were destroyed, offering no details.However, a photographer on assignment for The Associated Press described seeing a gas station, hotel and bar burned to the ground.The town, which dates to Californias Gold Rush era, has some buildings more than a century old.As the fires north and eastern sides exploded, the Plumas County Sheriffs Office issued a Facebook posting warning the towns approximately 800 residents: You are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!The three-week-old blaze was the states largest wildfire and had blackened well over 435 square miles (1,126 square kilometers), burning dozens of homes before making its new run.Early in the week, some 5,000 firefighters had made progress on the blaze, saving some threatened homes, bulldozing pockets of unburned vegetation and managing to surround a third of the perimeter.We did everything we could, fire spokesman Mitch Matlow said. Sometimes its just not enough.More fire engines and bulldozers were being ordered to bolster the fight, he said. On Wednesday, the fire grew by thousands of acres and an additional 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate, bringing nearly 26,500 people in several counties under evacuation orders, he said.Red flag weather conditions of high heat, low humidity and gusty afternoon and evening winds erupted Wednesday and were expected to be a continued threat through Thursday evening.Additional reporting by The Associated Press. 

