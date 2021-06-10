Some California state workers could see double-digit raises in contract for blue collar union

Blue-collar California state workers in 52 different jobs will receive special pay bumps of 4% to 7% on top of general raises as early as July under a new contract agreement.

The International Union of Operating Engineers, which represents a group of about 11,000 employees ranging from groundskeepers and painters to divers and ferryboat masters, recently reached a contract agreement that starts July 1 and runs through June 2023.

The tentative two-year contract agreement includes a 5.06% raise for all represented workers in the first pay period after union members ratify the deal, and another raise of 2.25% in July 2022.

It includes a number of special pay perks for employees in high-cost counties, as well retention bonuses for workers committing to assignments in certain state prisons.

About 7,000 of the employees will receive the special salary adjustments on top of the general raises, union representative Brandy Johnson said. The state offered the special raises to help with recruitment and retention, which Johnson said is a major issue across the bargaining unit.

"The administration has addressed some of our classification concerns but not all of them," she said. "It's a step in the right direction but it doesn't address all of our issues."