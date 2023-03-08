SANTA ROSA — Thousands of Sonoma County students walked out of classes and held campus demonstrations Wednesday, calling for improved campus safety, after the on-campus stabbing death of a 16-year-old Santa Rosa high schooler last week.

Students from Slater Middle School, many wearing white, marched along Sonoma Avenue from campus to Montgomery High School to join high schoolers there during an on-campus demonstration.

Additional rallies took place in downtown Santa Rosa later in the day, ahead of the Santa Rosa City Schools board meeting that was expected to draw additional public comments following a Tuesday night listening session.

The demonstrations marked some of the largest collective student protests Sonoma County has seen in a decade since the 2013 death of 13-year-old Andy Lopez who was killed by a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy.

The protests unfolded a week after Jayden Pienta, a 16-year-old Montgomery High School junior, died following an altercation with another student on campus on March 1. That student, identified in open juvenile court proceedings and records as Daniel Jesus Pulido, 15, was charged Monday with voluntary manslaughter and weapons offenses.

Students are calling for improved safety, improved response from school and district administrators, more counseling and mental health support and additional violence prevention programs.

"We need the Santa Rosa City Schools District Board of Education and other local districts to enact policies which create safe school environments," according to social media posts from protest organizers. "We need more campus supervisors, effective resources, and proper allocation of funds to support our peers."

During Tuesday’s listening session, Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell said pleas for a safer school environment from students and parents at a forum Tuesday will serve as her "call to action" as the district moves forward following the fatal stabbing of a Montgomery High School student.

Trunnell said her office will look at how it communicates with the school community about emergencies and what additional resources, from more staff to programs, are needed on school campuses.

And she emphasized Tuesday's forum was just the start of the conversation.

An estimated 800 people flooded the Friedman Event Center just down the road from Montgomery High School on Tuesday for a community meeting aimed at providing students, parents and staff a space to air grievances and discuss solutions.

For more than two hours, speakers called on school officials to do more to safeguard campuses from violence. Many of the speakers called for transparency during emergencies and more mental health support on campus.

Trunnell expressed grief and distress over the events of the past week at the start of the meeting.

"It doesn't seem like there's enough words to express how I feel and my deep hurt for our community," she told the crowd. "Please know that I love my community. I love our students, staff and family."

Santa Rosa City Schools trustees took down comments during the meeting, their notes lining a wall at the Friedman Center.

Board President Stephanie Manieri said she and her fellow elected trustees were listening.

"We acknowledge that we can and need to do better," she said.

Trunnell, in an interview after the meeting, said she had been meeting with community groups and school officials prior to the fatal March 1 fight to discuss what additional resources or programs were needed on campus to address student safety and other concerns.

The district has increased the number of counselors and restorative justice specialists on campus over the last two years but more resources are needed, she said.

Events over the past week have ignited a sense of urgency.

Trunnell plans to visit all school campuses to gauge needs and continue gathering feedback, she said.

She also plans to host additional roundtable discussions with the school community to help narrow down the feedback and ideas received from students, parents and staff. That will help identify gaps in school safety and craft changes to policy and school programs.

Some of those changes could include updates to how the district communicates with the school community about emergencies.

"I heard communication as a theme multiple times tonight," she said. "I think that we as a system can look at our response processes and look at how we tailor our communications to be more expedited and clearer and making sure that everyone understands what's going on with the information that we have so that we can hopefully alleviate some fear and help our community understand that we are trying everything we can to have safe school environments," she said.

She also wants to look at vacant positions in the district and ways the district can better recruit for those jobs, as well as support current staff.

Some changes, such as how the district communicates about on-campus incidents, can happen at the administrative level while others will be discussed as part of the district's annual budget process, Trunnell said.

Trunnell said she wants the community to know they're being heard.

"I feel your words. They mean so much to me," Trunnell said in her closing remarks. "We take every word that we've heard here seriously."

