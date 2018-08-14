Sonoma Raceway begins a yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of what was initially known as Sears Point Raceway Tuesday afternoon.
Dignitaries present at the 1968 groundbreaking will be photographed with the shovel used to break ground on Sears Point Raceway construction during today's 3 p.m. celebration.
Gordon Blumenfeld, of Petaluma, a member of the raceway's founding group, and Ken Clapp, an original raceway executive, will join Sonoma Raceway president and general manager Steve Page at the ceremony above Turn 7 of Sonoma Raceway at 29355 Arnold Drive in unincorporated Sonoma County.
The raceway is located near the intersections of state Highways 37 and 121.
Paving on the road course was completed in November 1968 and the raceway hosted its first event, a Sports Car Club of America Enduro event, on Dec. 1, 1968. The first full season of racing began in 1969.