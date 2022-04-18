Sonoma State president separates from husband amid sexual harassment, retaliation scandal

LOS ANGELES — Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki, who is facing growing criticism of her handling of sexual harassment allegations involving her husband, announced Monday that she is separating from her spouse.

Sakaki said in a statement that she was “disavowing the words and actions of my husband, Patrick McCallum,” who she said sent emails to friends and family about the allegations that Sakaki called “inaccurate and unauthorized.” McCallum is a prominent higher education lobbyist and official volunteer on the Sonoma campus who has represented the university at many events with his wife.

The announcement comes after a Los Angeles Times investigation reporting that California State University paid $600,000 this year to settle a claim with a Sonoma State provost who reported retaliation and sexual harassment allegations involving Sakaki and her husband.

The provost alleged that she faced retaliation from Sakaki, her boss, after she reported the sexual harassment accusations about McCallum to top officials at the chancellor’s office, records in the case show.

Sakaki and McCallum issued statements last week saying he had done nothing wrong, and Sakaki denied retaliating against Vollendorf, saying the accusations “are utterly without basis.”

At an Academic Senate meeting Thursday, faculty voiced criticism and raised frustrations over the allegations. One faculty member asked Sakaki if her husband would still attend fundraising events. Sakaki said that a decision had not been made, but that the sensitivity of the campus would be taken into consideration.

Another faculty member told Sakaki she believed her husband owed the women who alleged harassment an apology. A day later, McCallum issued one, saying “I want to apologize to anyone who has felt uncomfortable in my presence or through my actions. It was never my intent to act disrespectfully but it’s clear that I made some people uncomfortable. For that, I’m truly sorry.”

Within days, McCallum sent out an email in which he references the “hurtful allegations” detailed in the Times’ investigation and criticizes former Provost Lisa Vollendorf, whose allegations led to the settlement, according to an email message that was reviewed by Times reporters.

The email was one of several rambling messages, including some sent to a Times reporter, that McCallum sent in recent days.

Sakaki said the email to friends and family was “sent without my knowledge or consent and does not reflect my viewpoint. I consider the matters between Dr. Vollendorf and me to be resolved,” she said.

“I ask for privacy and time to address these personal matters,” Sakaki added, “as I continue my service to our campus and community.”

The Times’ investigation noted that Vollendorf provided CSU officials with the names of three women who reported inappropriate touching or comments by McCallum and three more people who said they witnessed such conduct.

The CSU’s former Title IX officer interviewed three people — two complainants and an apparent witness — about the allegations. One person declined to be interviewed. Ultimately, no formal investigation was launched after CSU officials said that those interviewed declined to proceed. Two complainants, who spoke with the Times on the condition of anonymity, said that fears over job loss and damage to the president’s reputation prompted them not to go forward.

One complainant said she later told the Title IX officer that she believed Sakaki had retaliated against her over the claims.

A former interim vice president at the university told the Times that he reported similar allegations in 2019 against McCallum on behalf of his staff to general counsel Andrew Jones but that no one followed up with him.

Gordon McDougall, who directed Sonoma State’s University Advancement Division before retiring in 2020, told the Times he changed schedules to prevent women on his team from working with McCallum during campus events following “complaints of inappropriate touching and comments."

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.