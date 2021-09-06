Spare the air extended through Tuesday

Bay Area Air Quality Management District officials extended a Spare the Air Alert through Tuesday as wildfire smoke and haze linger in Bay Area skies.
The region has seen air pollution spike in recent days due to car exhaust, high temperatures and smoke.
"Climate change is impacting our region with more frequent wildfires and heat waves leading to poor air quality," said Veronica Eady, senior deputy executive officer of the Air District. "We can all help by driving less to reduce smog and improve air quality when respiratory health is top of mind for us all."
Air pollution can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema, air district officials said.
Long-term exposure to ozone can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution, or smog, is particularly harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
When a Spare the Air Alert is issued, outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.
Air quality readings are available at
baaqmd.gov/highs.
Photos: BottleRock Napa Valley 2021, Day 2
BottleRock 2021 Day 2: Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses closed out the Napa Valley Expo's main stage on the second night of the BottleRock music festival Saturday.
Elli Lauren, BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
Portugal. the Man performed on the Napa Valley Expo's JaM Cellars Stage Saturday evening, the second day of the BottleRock music festival.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
The Silverado Pickups performed on the Plaza Stage during the second day of BottleRock in Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2021 Day 2: Guy Fieri at the Culinary Stage
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri appeared with a group of first responders Saturday afternoon at the BottleRock music festival's Culinary Stage at the Napa Valley Expo.
Elli Lauren, BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
The band Ottto was the opening act at the Napa Valley Expo's Verizon Stage on the BottleRock festival's second day Saturday.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
Numerous BottleRock-themed T-shirts were on offer Saturday at the Napa Valley Expo during the music festival's second day.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
Pacific Radio rocks out at the Truly Stage at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday.
Chris Tuite, BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
JJ Wilde kicked things off at the JaM Cellars Stage at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday.
Nesrin Danan, BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
Molly Moore was the opening act on the Truly Stage on Saturday, the second day of the BottleRock music festival in Napa.
Chris Tuite, courtesy of BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
The Silverado Pickups performed Saturday on the Plaza Stage on the second day of the BottleRock festival in Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
Mondo Cozmo performs on the JaM Cellars Stage at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday.
Nesrin Danan, BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
BottleRock spectators crowded the Napa Valley Expo's silent disco floor early Saturday evening before the second day's evening attractions, including performances by Guns N' Roses and Miley Cyrus.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
A spectator allowed himself a pause Saturday evening at BottleRock, in front of a line of festival souvenir stands at the Napa Valley Expo.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
Digable Planets was the final act on the Napa Valley Expo's Plaza Stage Saturday night at the BottleRock music festival.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
Digable Planets was the final act on the Napa Valley Expo's Plaza Stage Saturday night at the BottleRock music festival.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
S8NT Elektric performed Saturday at the BottleRock music festival in Napa.
Beth Saravo, BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
The Last Bandoleros performed Saturday at the BottleRock music festival in Napa.
Chris Tuite, BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
Matt Nathanson performed Saturday at the BottleRock festival in Napa.
Chris Tuite, BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
The Napa Valley Youth Symphony performed at the BottleRock festival Saturday afternoon.
Chyna Chuan-Farrell, BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
Run the Jewels performed at BottleRock on Saturday in Napa.
Chyna Chuan-Farrell, BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
Digable Planets closed out the Plaza Stage schedule Saturday night on the second day of the BottleRock festival at the Napa Valley Expo.
Chyna Chuan-Farrell, BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers performed Saturday afternoon on the second day of the BottleRock festival in Napa.
Demian Becerra, BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
Olivia O'Brien performed Saturday at BottleRock in Napa.
Demian Becerra, BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
Milky Chance performed Saturday at BottleRock in Napa.
Elli Lauren, BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
Young the Giant played the Napa Valley Expo's main stage Saturday afternoon on the second day of the BottleRock festival.
Elli Lauren, BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2: Guns N' Roses
Slash, the lead guitarist of Guns N' Roses, played at the Napa Valley Expo's main stage Saturday night on the second day of the BottleRock music festival.
Elli Lauren, BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
Portugal. the Man performed on the Napa Valley Expo's JaM Cellars Stage Saturday evening on the second day of the BottleRock music festival.
Elli Lauren, BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2: Guns N' Roses
Axl Rose, lead singer of Guns N' Roses, led a Saturday night performance at the BottleRock festival in which the band finished its 1980s hit "Paradise City" despite amplification being cut at 10 p.m. at the Napa Valley Expo, at the end of the day's schedule.
Elli Lauren, BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
Ottto opened the Verizon Stage on Saturday during the second day of the BottleRock festival in Napa.
Miranda McDonald, BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock 2021 Day 2
Dominic Fike performed Saturday at the BottleRock festival in Napa.
Miranda McDonald
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!