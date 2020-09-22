State auditor: UC wrongly admitted well-connected students

“There's at least another 400 or so students ... that were really questionable," Howle said, including some student athletes who didn't appear to have any athletic ability.

UC President Michael V. Drake, who took over the job in July, said in a statement that he took the findings and recommendations “very seriously and will do all I can to prevent inappropriate admissions.”

“The University will swiftly address the concerns the State Auditor raised. Furthermore, individuals involved in improper activities will be disciplined appropriately," Drake said.

The audit recommends that the UC President's office take a more robust role in auditing the admissions processes at the nine campuses and closely examine what is called “admissions by exception," granted for student athletes, artists, or those who have other specific talents that are attractive to a campus.

“We think that the Office of the President and their audit function should be not only looking deeper at these four campuses but looking at all of the campuses in the UC system," Howle said.