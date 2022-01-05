 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State to extend indoor mask mandate through Feb. 15 amid omicron wave

  • Updated
BCN-20211222-NEWSOM-08.jpg

Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency Dr. Mark Ghaly speaks about the booster shot for COVID-19 at Native American Health Center in Oakland, Calif., on Dec. 22, 2021. 

 Harika Maddala/ Bay City News

California will extend its indoor mask mandate through at least Feb. 15 due to the state's wave of COVID-19 cases tied to the omicron variant, one of the state's top health officials said Wednesday.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the ongoing omicron wave has made state officials concerned about hospitals hitting their capacity limits in the coming weeks.

As of Wednesday, roughly 8,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, not including other conditions, according to state data.

"We are concerned about the level of admission," Ghaly said.

The state issued the mandate last month, with an initial end date of Jan. 15.

Ghaly did not give a certain number of hospitalizations to which the state would have to decline to rescind the statewide mandate.

He added that the state has no plans at this time to reimplement business and school limitations and closures as it did during last winter's surge in cases.

