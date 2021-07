Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:

San Joaquin Delta College will require students, faculty and visitors to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to campus this fall.

Delta College's Board of Trustees said all students taking on-campus classes must be vaccinated unless students have medical or religious exemptions.

However, Delta College said any individuals exempt from the vaccines must wear a N95 mask at all times while on Delta College property.

With the new requirements in place, Delta College also decided to remove all social distancing requirements as well as discontinue daily temperature and health screening checks.

San Mateo County supervisors on Tuesday allocated over $6 million of federal funds to address food insecurity for county residents in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As federal funding for the Great Plates Delivered program comes to an end in July, county supervisors approved $3.9 million to continue a similar program.